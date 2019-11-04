Multimedia

Aarati Krishnan looks at how small savings schemes can be given a makeover

| Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 04, 2019

Successive governments have neglected small savings schemes, discontinuing good ones and withdrawing tax breaks.

But with the median wealth in India at just over $3,000, most folks can't take market risks.

They need simple savings products that offer complete capital protection with fixed returns.

Small savings schemes, with their Central government guarantee are an ideal fit for low-income folk.

Aarati Krishnan explains how they can be made more attractive. Watch the video to learn more.

Read her take on the same here: Small savings schemes need a makeover

