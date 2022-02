There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Chitra Ramkrishna, the former CEO and MD of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Recently, the SEBI had barred her from associating with any MII registered under the SEBI for a period of three years. Who is this spiritual guru who was allegedly guiding her during her tenure at the NSE and will this penalty suffice?

BusinessLine’s Palak Shah gives us more details. BusinessLine