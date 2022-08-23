BL Context | Explained: Is moonlighting the new normal?

You’ll probably know someone who has a full-time job and is working another job on the side. This is called moonlighting and it has divided the IT industry. Rishad Premji, Wipro’s Executive Chairman, tweeted that moonlighting is “cheating”. While others like not. Swiggy recently announced its moonlighiting policy -- which is an industry first. Cred, too, has a policy for this. Is moonlighting just a side hustle or is it something that has the potential to threaten firms -- both big and small?

In this podcast, V Nivedita talks to N Venkatesha Babu, Chief of Bureau, Bangaluru, to help understand why some IT companies are not happy with this new trend.