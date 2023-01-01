It’s been a month since the e-rupee’s retail pilot was launched. As you know, the e-rupee is RBI’s ambitious project to digitalise the economy. How is it different from wallets and payment apps? What are its uses and what lies ahead for digital currency? Also, what is the reaction of bankers and customers?

In this podcast, Senior Assistant Editor Hamsini Karthik talks to Ajay Rajan, head of transactions at Yes Bank, and Navin Surya, fintech expert about this one of its kind experiment by the RBI.

Listen in.