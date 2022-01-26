Budget 2022 special | What are the Centre’s priorities?

We are now in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic and it looks like the Indian economy is slowly recovering from the ill effects of the pandemic. But uncertainties remain and the omicron variant threatens to curtain the recovery. The IMF has just cut India’s GDP growth rate for FY22, but has upped the growth projection for FY23 and FY24. Given this scenario, what are some of the key areas of concern for the government? And, what are its priorities for this year’s budget?

Shishir Sinha, Senior Deputy Editor, tell us what we can expect from this year’s Budget. Listen in.