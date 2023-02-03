The budgetary allocation in the Union Budget 2023-24 for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, including Agricultural Education and Research, is about Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

This includes a provision of Rs. 60,000 crore has been made for the Modi Government’s ambitious PM-Kisan. The agricultural loan target for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries sector has been increased to Rs 20 lakh crore and much more has been announced in this budget.

What are the key areas in Agriculture that the government have prioritised in Budget 2023-24.

MR Subramani, head, of Commodities, and AgriBusiness, businessline tells more.