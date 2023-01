The Union Government is focussing on infrastructure to aid the manufacturing sector.

Over the years, the government has introduced several schemes like the Bhara Mala, Sagar Mala, and National Logistics Policy to meet its goal. How successful have they been? What can we expect from this upcoming Budget?

Abhaya Agarwal, Leader – Infrastructure, Government and Public sector, EY India, explains it for you. Listen in.

