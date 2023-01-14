India is an agrarian economy with about 54.6 percent of the total workforce engaged in agricultural and allied sector activities, as per the 2011 Census.

With Rs 1,32,000 crore announced as the revised estimates of the budget 2022-23 for Agriculture and farmer welfare. What are the areas that the government is likely to focus on in Agriculture this budget, and what are various stakeholders looking forward to from budget 2023-2024?

In the second episode of BL’s special podcast series ahead of Budget 2023-24, Subramani Ra Mancombu, head, of Commodities and Agri-Business, The Hindu businessline takes us through the agriculture sector’s wishlist ahead of budget 2023.

Listen in!