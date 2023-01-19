In today’s episode, we talk about the primary backbone of the budget- the working of the Finance Ministry and taxes, that affects all of us.
There are several expectations from the budget with regard to taxation. Will there be any change in the income tax slabs? Will there be any tax exemptions? We also touch upon key sectors such as investment, health and education. Adding to it, will India be a $7 trillion economy in seven years as said by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran?
Nabodita Ganguly talks to Associate Editor Shishir Sinha who helps decode these aspects.