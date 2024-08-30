In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu talks to Anjali Bansal, Managing Founder, Avanaa Capital, about the vital role of precision and sustainable agriculture in addressing climate change, particularly within the Indian context.

The conversation starts by exploring how cutting-edge agricultural practices can improve yields, reduce costs, and contribute to long-term environmental sustainability.

India’s agriculture sector, a significant part of the nation’s economy and a primary source of livelihood, faces growing challenges due to climate change. Bansal emphasises the importance of integrating technology and innovation to tackle these issues. She highlights Havana Capital’s focus on food systems and agriculture, noting that they are key areas for both mitigating emissions and building resilience against climate impacts.

The discussion goes on to talk about the investment landscape for precision agriculture in India. While there is considerable interest in early-stage technologies, Bansal notes that the sector remains underfunded, especially for innovations requiring significant research and development. Despite this, she remains optimistic about the growth potential, citing the increasing support from both policy and private investment.

The podcast highlights India’s supportive regulatory environment for climate and sustainability initiatives. Policies such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for renewable energy and electric mobility, as well as the PM Surya Ghar Yojana for rooftop solar, are pivotal in driving market creation and adoption. Bansal points out how they have catalysed industries and created a robust framework for future developments in sustainable agriculture.

Listen to the podcast to know more.

(Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu, Producers: Amitha Rajkumar, Rowan Barnett)

