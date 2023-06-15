12 PSBs crossed of one lakh crore profit mark in the March 23 quarter, the State Bank of India accounted for half of the total earnings. So how did this happen? What are the things that needs to be considered is the low valuation of the PSBs. So, how can we improve the valuation?
Listen in to find out more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.