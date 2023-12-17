In this State of the Economy, Jyoti Bantia talks to Karan Mehta, Venture Principal at Green Frontier Capital, and Jaydip Mukherjee, Co-Founder of Snap-E Cabs, about the climate tech startups landscape in India.

The discussion covers the recent surge in funding, emerging sectors in climate tech, government policies influencing investments, and the challenges and innovations within the industry.

Karan Mehta highlights the significant capital inflow into sectors like renewable energy, electric mobility, and sustainable agriculture. He emphasises the growing interest from investors and entrepreneurs alike, driven by the economic opportunities in climate tech.

Jaydip Mukherjee provides insights from E-mobility space, discussing the importance of environment-friendly solutions and the evolving landscape of technology in this sector. He emphasises the role of government policies and the need for adaptive, evolving frameworks to support heavy asset-oriented businesses like charging infrastructure.

The conversation delves into specific areas gaining attention in climate tech, such as carbon accounting and renewable energy, with both guests expressing optimism about the sector’s growth and potential for India to become a global leader in climate change mitigation.

Karan Mehta envisions India as a hub for making innovation affordable and scalable in the global climate change mitigation story. Jaydip Mukherjee sees India becoming an innovation hub for E-mobility, anticipates consolidation opportunities in the mobility services sector, and envisions a transition from an informal to an organized industry.