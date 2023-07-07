This podcast delves deep into the history of why Pride Month is celebrated and the challenges, triumphs, and best practises surrounding LGBTQIA+ inclusivity in the corporate landscape. We explore insights and strategies that promote an equitable and supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ employees in today’s business world.

The podcast features engaging discussions with Ashish Chopra, Co-founder of BeUnic and the runner-up of Mr Gay India 2018. Through candid conversations, we tackle the most pressing topics related to LGBTQIA+ inclusion, shedding light on critical issues such as building inclusive cultures and fostering an inclusive corporate culture that celebrates diversity and embraces LGBTQIA employees while enhancing overall employee engagement and well-being.

Hear from an entrepreneur who champions LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, exploring the qualities and practises that make an impactful LGBTQIA+ ally. Get to know how organisations can empower their leaders to become advocates for change. Let’s examine the positive impact of LGBTQIA+ inclusive workplaces on organisational success, talent acquisition and retention, customer loyalty, and market competitiveness. Learn why diversity and inclusion are not just moral imperatives but also strategic advantages.

Join us on this inspiring journey of learning and growth as we dismantle barriers, celebrate diversity, and pave the way for a more equitable future in corporate environments.