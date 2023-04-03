In a recent development, the National Payments Corporation of India, NPCI, introduced interchange fees of up to 1.1 per cent on merchant UPI transactions done using prepaid payment instruments and said that this would be applicable from April 1. How will this affect business? Anshika Kayastha, Principal Correspondent, explains.
