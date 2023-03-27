Padma Bhushan awardee Kirit Parikh feels that it is imperative that CNG and PNG consumers get natural gas at affordable rates, as it not only supports efforts to reduce CO2 emissions but is also economically viable in many cases compared with other fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel. A government-appointed committee headed by Parikh recently submitted a report to the Oil Ministry on fixing the fair price of gas.

In this podcast, Senior Assistant Editor Rishi Ranjan Kala speaks to former Planning Commission Member Kirit Parikh about India’s clean energy transition, the country’s aim to promote the use of natural gas in the economy, and more.

(Producer: Nabodita Ganguly)

