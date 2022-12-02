Climate financing featured as the overarching theme of this year’s COP27 discussion with the creation of a loss and damage fund to fund recovery in developing countries post-climate disasters.

In this episode of BL Podcast, Nivedita V speaks to Rahul Pritiani, Senior Director, Consulting - Energy, Commodities & Sustainability · CRISIL on what climate financing is all about and what the many avenues of green or climate financing are.

Listen in!

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.