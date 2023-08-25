Electricity bills rise continuously, but State Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) are struggling financially. What is the reason for this?

In this episode of the Energonomics podcast, Richa Mishra talks to Vikram V, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, to understand issues that are affecting the power sector in India.

Listen to In this episode, we take a look at the Union Power Ministry’s rules that introduce a series of strategic reforms to resuscitate struggling DISCOMs. The rules streamline accounting, reporting, billing, and subsidies to DISCOMs. The rules also set a path to reduce AT&C loss and ensure proper Return on Equity (RoE) for the investors. Stay tuned to the Energonomics podcast for more insights into the pulse of India’s power sector!