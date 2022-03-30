De-escalation of Russian military operations in Ukraine - is peace in sight?

After a little more than a month since Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, is peace in sight?

In what could be the first sign of de-escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has said that it would to scale down military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine on Tuesday.

As you know, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on the 24th of February. At that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the Ukrainian government was overseeing a “genocide” in the eastern regions of the country. This comes days after Putin recognised Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions.

Officials from both nations met several times to negotiate peace, but there was no breakthrough. This time, they met in Istanbul, Turkey, and it looks like the negotiations are bearing fruits. Russia has promised to reduce ops in some regions, while Ukraine has proposed adopting a ‘neutral status’.

Listen in.