Capital gains tax is again in the news. It is because of a news published in a foreign news agency which says that the government is working on a mechanism to tweak the tax. However, later the Finance Ministry denied the presence of any such regulation. The impact, however, was clearly visible in the stock market and among investors.
What exactly is the capital gains tax? How will it affect investors’ sentiments? bussinessline’s Shishir Sinha discusses the tax with Sunil Gidwani, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.
Listen in.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.