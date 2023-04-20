Capital gains tax is again in the news. It is because of a news published in a foreign news agency which says that the government is working on a mechanism to tweak the tax. However, later the Finance Ministry denied the presence of any such regulation. The impact, however, was clearly visible in the stock market and among investors.

What exactly is the capital gains tax? How will it affect investors’ sentiments? bussinessline’s Shishir Sinha discusses the tax with Sunil Gidwani, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.

Listen in.