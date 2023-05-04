Welcome to another episode of the Businessline State of Economy podcast. Today, we’re delving into the world of deeptech startups. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, deeptech has emerged as a promising area of innovation, with startups creating solutions that are based on cutting-edge research in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics and spacetech.

Joining us today are two distinguished guests - Arun Natarajan, the founder of Venture Intelligence, a private market intelligence company, and Vishesh Rajaram, the Managing Partner of Speciale Invest, a venture capital firm focused on deep tech investments.

