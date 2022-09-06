Digital Marketing in India — Meet the Early Builders

Tune in to Digital Gadfly, a monthly podcast series on all things digital marketing. Hosted by Shubho Sengupta, who if you follow him on social media you will know is the proverbial gadfly — a provacateur and a contrarian, constantly probing and giving you quirky viewpoints. This series will explore the ever-changing world on the web. Shubho works with brands helping them enhance their digital capabilities and coming from an analogue past understands the leap of faith that is involved. In this first episode, which is a blast from the past, he talks to one of the early pioneers of digital marketing in India, Ratish Nair, who co-founded Interactive Avenues and Ad Magnet.