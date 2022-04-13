hamburger

Ellas’ journey of biotech to healthy nutrition

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Apr 13, 2022

The Ella family which runs Bharat Biotech was a key player in enabling India’s fightback against the Covid pandemic by producing Covaxin. What is less known is that members of the Ella family also run a food business of providing healthy nutrition and simultaneously ensuring better value to farmers for their produce. This podcast talks about Ella Foods’ journey into pickles to spice powders and how they are trying to differentiate themselves from the competition.

