China and India have steadily increased their energy imports from Russia since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war even though the West has imposed restrictions.

In a recent report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) was worried that India’s Russian oil imports could be undermining the G7’s price cap.

It said that the imports could be “heading into uncomfortable territory”.

What does this mean for India?

In this episode of Businessline’s News Explained podcast, Senior Assistant Editor Rishi Ranjan Kala takes a look at the IEA’s comments and if it can impact India’s trade relationship with Russia.