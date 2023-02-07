The appointment of Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, an advocate, as an additional judge of the Madras High Court has generated huge controversy as some lawyers of the Madras High Court have opposed her appointment. The petitioner lawyers, in their plea, referred to the some speeches made by the advocate and flagged them for being hate speeches. Her alleged proximity with the BJP has also drawn criticism.

The Supreme Court declined to entertain petitions challenging the appointment of advocate Victoria Gowri as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on Tuesday even as the lawyer took oath of office in a ceremony held almost simultaneously with the apex court hearing.

This controversy could be seen as another example of the need for reforms in the appointment of judges in the country. Here’s why.