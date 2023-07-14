In this episode, we delve into the pressing need for exploring alternative payment mechanisms for crude oil purchases. The traditional methods of payment in the oil industry have faced numerous challenges and inefficiencies over the years. Join us as we discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks of adopting alternative approaches. We explore various innovative payment systems and technologies that could revolutionise the way crude oil transactions are conducted globally.

Tune in to gain valuable insights into the future of payment mechanisms for crude oil purchases and how they may impact the global energy landscape.