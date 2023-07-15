In this episode of People at Work, our monthly podcast on workplace dynamics, host Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno looks at the phenomenon of competitiveness at work.

Is it leading to inequity? Joining him is serial entrepreneur Hitesh Dhingra, founder of the successful The Man Company who takes these questions head on.

