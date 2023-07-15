In this episode of People at Work, our monthly podcast on workplace dynamics, host Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno looks at the phenomenon of competitiveness at work.
Is it leading to inequity? Joining him is serial entrepreneur Hitesh Dhingra, founder of the successful The Man Company who takes these questions head on.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.