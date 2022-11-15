Finance Ministry has kickstarted preparations for the 2023-24 budget. Recently, the ministry completed the first set of pre-budget meetings. The meeting was held with several Central Ministries and Departments. More pre-budget meetings are underway where various stakeholders would be consulted. The suggestions given by these stakeholders would be taken into consideration while drafting the budget proposals.

What happened in the recently concluded pre-budget meeting? Should we expect a significant cut in the upcoming budget? What are the expectations from budget 2023? Read the full story here.

