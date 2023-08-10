“Food Inflation is likely to be a cause for concern for a little longer,” said Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, CRISIL.

In the latest Monetary Policy Committee meet, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee has kept the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. This is the third meeting on the trot that the MPC decided to maintain the status quo on the repo rate. it last raised this rate from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent at its meeting in February.

businessline’s Anshika Kayastha and Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist,CRISIL, discuss the MPC’s stance, and how food inflation is likely to be a cause for concern for a little longer.

