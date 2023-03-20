The Bar Council of India’s latest announcement to allow foreign lawyers and foreign law firms to enter the Indian legal market paves way for them to advise foreign clients operating in India on international legal issues, including international arbitration. So, how does this work and will it change the way India looked at international arbitration in the past?

In this podcast, K R Srivats, Senior Deputy editor, businessline, will give the answers to those questions.

