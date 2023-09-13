The G20 summit in New Delhi was a big event for India. There were some major announcements during the summit -- the African Union was admitted into the group, several infrastructure policies were announced, and India clinched a joint statement on the first day of the summit itself.
G20 heads and media organisations praised India’s effort in making the event a big success. With this, India has positioned itself as the leader of the global South.
V. Nivedita talks to Dr. Swaran Singh, Professor of International Relations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (New Delhi), on what this means for India as a growing superpower.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.