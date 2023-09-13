The G20 summit in New Delhi was a big event for India. There were some major announcements during the summit -- the African Union was admitted into the group, several infrastructure policies were announced, and India clinched a joint statement on the first day of the summit itself.

G20 heads and media organisations praised India’s effort in making the event a big success. With this, India has positioned itself as the leader of the global South.

V. Nivedita talks to Dr. Swaran Singh, Professor of International Relations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (New Delhi), on what this means for India as a growing superpower.