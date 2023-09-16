In this State of the Economy podcast, Nivedita discusses the world of gig workers and the challenges they face in obtaining social security. Joined by Professor Bernali Bandari from the National Council of Applied Economic Research, the discussion sheds light on the complexities of defining and understanding platform workers in India. Professor Bandari unveils the unique characteristics of platform work in the Indian context, emphasizing the role of online labor intermediation in differentiating platform workers from traditional laborers.

The episode also talks about the recent report published by NCAER, which provides crucial insights into the gig economy. It explores how gig workers in India differ from those in developed countries and the implications for social security policies. The conversation highlights the transformation from trust-based to transactional contracts and the evolving concept of formality in the gig economy.

Professor Bandari discusses the distinctions between active, inactive, part-time, and full-time platform workers, revealing their motivations and backgrounds. The study uncovers the reasons behind workers joining the gig economy and how their tenure affects their perspectives on this evolving employment landscape.

Listen in!

(Host: Nivedita V, Producer: Jayapriyanka J)

----------

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.