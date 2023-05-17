India’s airlines are once again in trouble, this time with the fall of Go First. The fall of the airline could impact the entire airlines ecosystem. In this State of the Economy podcast, Ravi Loonkar, a stress resolution expert who has worked for SBI Capital Markets, GE Capital talks to businessline’s Hamsini Karthik, Senior Assistant Editor on the role of NCLT in Go First’s insolvency resolution. Listen in! (Host: Hamsini Karthik, Producer: Anjana PV )

