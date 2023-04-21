It’s nearly a year since we had a new entrant in the financial services arena - account aggregators. Meant to digitalise, simplify and reduce the time involved in the processes of financial transactions Account aggregators were seen as the next UPI moments in the financial world. Today we have with us Tejinder Singh, chief business officer at CAMSfinserv to take us through the journey of this experiment so far. As a former banker himself Singh joins Hamsini Karthik in breaking it down to you how Account aggregators can make your financial transactions, easy and definitely more secure.

Listen in!

(Host: Hamsini Karthik, Producer: Nivedita V)

About the State Of The Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.

