From an expected big send on infrastructure to an unexpected tax incentive, the last full budget of the Modi government had many big announcements.

Here are our top five pick from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth budget. Listen in!

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

------

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit