The hiring trends in start-ups are expected to increase hiring by over 7 per cent in the second half of the year as compared to the January-June hiring cycle, according to a report by Teamlease Edtech.

The start-ups in the e-commerce and technology sectors are expected to lead the way, while start-ups who have obtained Series A and B funding rounds are the ones who are actively hiring.

While hiring intent for freshers overall has marginally improved to 65 per cent for July to December 2023, which shows a 3% rise from the first half of the year.

As for start-ups, intent to hire is skewed towards junior and middle levels as about 40 per cent of start-ups are keen to hire junior workforce while about 30 per cent are looking to hire mid-level employees.

In this podcast, we will speak about the hiring trends across start-ups for the second half of the year.

Neeti Sharma, Co-founder and President, of TeamLease Edtech, and Vinay Joy, Partner at Khaitan & Co talk about the hiring trends, roles in demand, lay-offs in the sector, and the roadmap ahead.