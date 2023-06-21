The mining sector is undergoing significant transformation with the help of numerous technologies including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Machine Learning. However, with the advancement of AI, experts believe it can help the mining sector with issues such as cost reduction, ensuring the safety of workers, and reducing environmental impact.

The podcast also details how AI can be used in the maintenance of mining machinery and how India can fasten up implementing AI applications in the mining sector. Prof. Rajiv and Prof. Dheeraj also explain AI can help monitor the presence of noxious gases and regulate ventilation systems and the use of AI algorithms to optimize airflow in different areas of the mines.

AI is revolutionising the mining sector by improving safety measures, optimizing mining processes, and enhancing the accuracy of mineral exploration. Though challenges exist in the adoption of AI, there is a lot of potentials that makes it a promising technology for the future of mining. However, it is essential to strike a balance between automation and preserving employment opportunities, especially in countries heavily reliant on mining as a source of employment. Listen in!