Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a significant role in transforming various industries including the cosmetic industry. In this BL podcast, Deep Ganatra, Chief Technology officer, The Good Glamm group talks to businessline’s Anjana PV about what are the major changes in the industry after the implementation of AI. One of the key tools used by The Good Glamm group is the Virtual try-on tool. They have become widely adopted, enabling customers to digitally try different cosmetic products. Another tool is the skin analyser which offer personalized recommendations based on individual skin tones and skincare product suggestions. Deep also spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of AI driven tools and how it helped in better engagement and sales. The podcast also explains about how AI can help in bridging gaps between online and offline channels. He also added that AI can enhance online purchases and cannot replace offline stores. Listen in.
