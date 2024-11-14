In this episode of the State of Economy Podcast, businessline’s Abhishek Law speaks with Ahmed Al Khatib,Chief Development and Delivery Officer Expo City Dubai about the real estate developments in Dubai.

The podcast starts with Al Khatib highlighting the unique investment opportunities available in Expo City, which include residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. He explains that the city’s strategic location and state-of-the-art infrastructure make it an attractive destination for businesses, offering seamless access to global markets.

Al Khatib discusses how Indian investors are leading the charge in this thriving real estate market, with Expo City offering competitive pricing and attractive payment plans. Prices for residential units range from AED 1.8 million for one-bedroom apartments to AED 4.9 million for three-bedroom townhouses, with many investors purchasing for both personal use and long-term returns.

Al Khatib also shares how Expo City’s development aligns with Dubai’s ambitious vision for 2040, ensuring it remains a vital part of the city’s economic and urban transformation. With world-class tenants like Siemens, Emirates Airlines, and DP World, Expo City is becoming a dynamic ecosystem for businesses and families alike.

The discussion goes on to talk about the growing interest from Indian investors in both residential and commercial properties within Expo City. He highlights the unique selling points of Expo City, such as its complete infrastructure, proximity to major international trade routes, and an emphasis on sustainability and smart technologies.

The discussion leads to Expo City’s development on the role as a logistics and trade hub, particularly considering India’s growing economic ties with the UAE. The city’s proximity to major shipping routes and ports makes it a strategic location for warehousing and shipping companies.

Finally, Al Khatib also touches on Expo City’s future events, such as the Asia Pacific Cities Summit in 2025, which will bring global leaders together to discuss sustainable urban development highlighting the Expo City’s commitment to shaping the future of cities worldwide.

(Host: Abhishek Law , Producer: Amitha Rajkumar, Prethicshaa )

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders.