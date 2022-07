The Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Banas Dairy)‘s potatoes are going to be shipped all over the world soon!

The dairy cooperative will ship the first export consignment of Amul frozen french fries, which were produced at its newly-commissioned potato processing plant in Banaskantha, district next month. This is the first export consignment from the dairy’s own plant.

