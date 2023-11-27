Making an advertisement is an expensive process, but the cost is worth it if the company can be sure that the advertisement will make an impact. The question is how can the company be sure of it? Traditionally, companies will undertake research in the form of surveys to know how consumers react to the product. Now, these firms are exploring newer ways, including using neuroscience, to find out what the customer is thinking. This kind of marketing is called neuromarketing, and it measures physiological and neural signals to gain insight into customers’ motivations, preferences, and decisions, that can help brands make more informed decisions.

In this episode of the businessline podcast, V Nivedita speaks to Sunila G Benjamin, Director, NIQ BASES, to understand how this analysis works and how brands are looking to use new techniques to increase sales and make their advertisement more memorable to the consumer.

In this podcast, Benjamin explains how NIQ BASES employs neuroscience to gain insight into consumer behaviour. She also elaborates on their approach, leveraging EEG and eye tracking to gauge consumer responses to ads without posing questions. She describes how neuro testing allows for real-time analysis, by identifying segments where ad effectiveness drops and pinpointing specific elements that need adjustment by providing examples. Listen to this podcast to know how brads are using neuroscience to create attention-grabbing advertising campaigns.

