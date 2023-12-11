The start-up, which started after the Chennai floods in 2015, identifies a need for quick, portable housing solutions. The company specializes in micro-construction projects (less than 3000 square feet) using rapid modular technology. These units are built in factories, ensuring controlled quality, and can be easily assembled and disassembled for reuse.

Recently, it secured a significant order from the Bihar government to construct 20 bedded hospitals across 173 sites in 23 districts, worth around 65 to 70 crores. It is looking to collaborate with various State governments, notably Bihar, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and others to improve healthcare infrastructure in that State. It is also eyeing expanding in Africa after piloting its solution with Habitat for Humanity.

Overall, the conversation highlighted their journey from inception to their current significant order from the Bihar government, emphasizing the company’s focus on rapid, portable, and reusable micro-construction solutions, especially in the healthcare sector.