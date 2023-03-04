The macroeconomic conditions have made it difficult for Indian startups to secure funding, with private equity (PE) and VC investments declining by 63% year-on-year in January 2023. To navigate this funding crunch, startups have had to resort to cost-cutting measures, like shutting down business verticals, employee layoffs and much more. Further, as VCs adopted a more cautious approach, several cases of corporate governance issues have been found at venture-funded startups. To delve deeper into these topics, businessline’s Yatti Soni spoke to Arun Natrajan, the founder of Venture Intelligence, a private market intelligence company.

(Host: Yatti Soni, Producer: Jayapriyanka, Nivedita)

About the State Of The Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-Ups. Tune in!