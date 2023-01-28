Banking stocks have been on a roll with Banking companies having outperformed market expectations for almost 8 quarters in a row.

This is what is giving a lot of fillip to the market rally and the confidence with which people are investing in Indian markets.

What’s behind these consecutive strong results by banks, and how are the quarters ahead likely to be for banks?

In this episode, Hamsini Karthik talks to BNP Paribas’ Shantanu Chakraborty who helps decode the good and bad of banks’ December quarter earnings.

Listen in!