In the final episode of the podcast series that discusses the economics of football transfers, Shivaditya Bose, Co-Founder of Vibrant Sports Group, speaks to Anjana PV on how agents negotiate deals that shape the football landscape.

Football transfers are not just about the movement of players from one club to another; they are complex transactions that involve meticulous planning, negotiation, and decision-making. Recent high-profile transfers, such as Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassar, and Neymar’s journey to Al-Hilal, have captivated the football world. Similarly, the Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed significant player movements, such as Sahal Abdul Samad’s switch to Mohun Bagan Supergiants and Edu Bedia’s move to GoKulam Kerala from FC Goa.

Bose begins by explaining that their transfer season typically kicks off in late February or March when they compile a roster of available players and send it to clubs across ISL and I-League. Understanding the needs of these clubs is crucial, and they often create dossiers for players, complete with performance statistics and videos, to showcase why a player would be an ideal fit for a specific team.

When interest from a club is piqued, negotiations commence, and salary expectations come into play. Younger players may prioritise game time over hefty salaries, while senior players often seek more substantial financial packages. Negotiations involve finding common ground between a player’s expectations and a club’s budget, a delicate balancing act that requires careful consideration of all parties’ interests.

Training compensation is another vital aspect, mandated by AIFF, which ISL clubs must pay for player development. Agents must consider bonuses, salaries, facilities, and contract terms, preparing comprehensive documentation to facilitate the negotiation process.

Once an agreement is reached, the contractual details are thoroughly reviewed, including clauses related to exclusivity, permanent injury, notice periods, and more. Lawyers play a pivotal role in this stage. Once all parties agree, contracts are signed digitally, sealing the deal. The centralised registration system (CRS) then records the transfer officially.

Bose cites an example of a transfer he’s particularly proud of, emphasising that a successful deal isn’t solely about the financial aspects. Factors such as the player’s comfort, the team’s requirements, and the potential for personal and professional growth all contribute to the definition of a “great” transfer.

The episode also addresses recent controversial transfers, such as Sahal Abdul Samad’s move to Mohun Bagan Supergiants and Pritam’s arrival at Kerala Blasters. Shivaditya highlights the importance of considering both clubs’ perspectives and how each player fits into their respective teams.

Players contemplate several factors when choosing a club, including their comfort level, trust in the coach, potential for development, and overall fit within the team. On the flip side, clubs assess players based on their recent performance, salary expectations, personality, and off-field behavior.

Salary expectations are a crucial consideration for players. Senior players often prioritise financial security, while younger talents may opt for lower salaries to gain valuable game time and experience. Agents play a significant role in guiding players on reasonable salary expectations, taking into account market conditions and club budgets. Listen in to the podcast.