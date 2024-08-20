In recent weeks, the topic of mental health has gained significant attention. It was highlighted in India’s economic survey, which recognised it as essential to both individual and national well-being. Additionally, during the Paris Olympics, American gymnast Simone Biles brought mental health into the spotlight with her remarkable return, emphasising the importance of resilience. Her message was mentioned by a photograph she captioned, “mental health matters,” drawing attention not just to her victory but to the broader issue of mental well-being. In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Jyothi Datta speaks to Dr Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, on the importance of improving mental health services in India and the challenges associated with it.

Birla highlights the silent struggle faced by many individuals, especially women, who are hesitant to talk about mental health issues due to stigma and fear of discrimination. A study conducted by Mpower revealed that a significant number of people, despite being aware of their mental health concerns, are reluctant to seek help.

While there has been progress in raising awareness about mental health, Indian corporates still lag behind global standards in providing comprehensive support. The report found that women are more likely to experience mental health issues and are more vulnerable to discrimination.

Birla emphasises the importance of addressing mental health challenges to improve productivity and overall well-being. She advocates for creating a supportive work environment where employees feel comfortable discussing mental health issues and seeking help.

The podcast also touches on the treatment gap in India, which is exacerbated by limited resources, high costs, and lack of insurance coverage for mental health services. Birla calls for increased investment in mental health infrastructure and insurance reforms to improve access to care.

Mpower has been actively working to address these challenges through various initiatives, including government partnerships, telehealth services, and community programs. Birla’s commitment to promoting mental health awareness and providing accessible support is evident in the organisation’s efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive society.

There is a great need for greater awareness and reduced stigma surrounding mental health issues. By fostering a culture of openness and acceptance, we can encourage individuals to seek help and break down barriers to accessing mental health services.

Additionally, the podcast also highlights the importance of comprehensive support within corporate settings. By providing mental health resources and training, companies can create a healthier and more productive work environment.

(Host: Jyothi Datta, Producer: Anjana PV)

