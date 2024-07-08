Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been revolutionising various sectors and industries. This technological innovation has created numerous changes, from IT services to the legal industry. In this podcast, businessline’s Anjana PV speaks to Anushita S P Karunakaram, Co-Founder & CEO, of LawyerDesk Advocacy Pvt. Ltd., on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in the legal industry.

Anushita says AI’s integration into law is crucial because the legal sector has historically resisted technological advancements. The complexity of the legal system, with its dynamic and regionally diverse laws, presents a unique challenge that AI can address.

AI, according to Anushita, functions as a highly efficient assistant for lawyers, capable of processing vast amounts of data quickly and accurately. This reduces the time lawyers spend on tedious tasks like document reviews and legal research, allowing them to focus on more strategic aspects of their work. AI can sift through extensive legal databases to find relevant information, acting like a “superpower” for legal research.

Furthermore, AI tools keep users updated with the latest legal changes, which is crucial in a field where staying updated is mandatory. These tools are beneficial not only for seasoned lawyers, but also for law students and the general public, making legal information more accessible and understandable. For example, AI can assist small business owners in navigating legal compliances by providing easy-to-understand guidance and automated tools.

Anushita acknowledges concerns about AI’s potential for errors, noting that while AI isn’t perfect, it continuously learns and improves by processing vast amounts of information. Importantly, AI operates under human supervision, with lawyers making the final decisions to ensure accuracy and reliability. This collaboration between AI’s speed and human expertise creates a powerful synergy, enhancing efficiency and reducing the risk of mistakes.

The conversation also touches on the ethical considerations of AI in the legal field. Anushita explains that AI’s ability to manage risks and avoid human biases makes it a valuable tool. AI can predict potential legal issues and outcomes based on historical data, offering insights that can guide legal strategies.

For law students, learning to use AI is becoming essential. Anushita believes that integrating AI training into the curriculum will prepare students for legal practice. AI can simplify complex legal concepts, making them easier for students to understand and provide a solid foundation for their legal education. However, she emphasises the importance of using AI as a supplementary tool, ensuring that students still develop critical thinking skills and a deep understanding of the law.

Anushita also discusses Lawyer Desk’s AI tool, Lawbook, designed to generate essays and project drafts, saving students time and effort. While some might worry that this could reduce students’ productivity and understanding, she argues that these tools provide a starting point, encouraging students to engage critically with the material and refine their work.

Listen to the podcast to know more.

(Host & Producer: Anjana PV)