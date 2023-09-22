In this episode of EnergOnomics, we zoom in on the intricate network that powers India - the coal supply chain and the crucial role of Indian Railways.
Join host Richa Mishra as she sits down with PM Prasad, Chairman & MD, Coal India, to understand the strategies in place to ensure uninterrupted supply. They also discuss how the PSU is improving its infrastructure to move the coal from the mines to the customers.In the podcast, they also discuss coal’s environmental impact and how Coal India is taking initiatives to address these concerns.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.