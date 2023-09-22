In this episode of EnergOnomics, we zoom in on the intricate network that powers India - the coal supply chain and the crucial role of Indian Railways.

Join host Richa Mishra as she sits down with PM Prasad, Chairman & MD, Coal India, to understand the strategies in place to ensure uninterrupted supply. They also discuss how the PSU is improving its infrastructure to move the coal from the mines to the customers.In the podcast, they also discuss coal’s environmental impact and how Coal India is taking initiatives to address these concerns.