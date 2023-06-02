The open network for digital commerce (ONDC) has captured India’s imagination. Many feel that this is the next UPI, and will revolutionise e-commerce in the country.

Yet, there is a lot of confusion about the functioning of ONDC, which is bringing in interoperability and allowing many participants to build on the infrastructure it is creating. How exactly is this going to work? ONDC has also just entered the B2B space, which many believe will unlock more growth.

In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, Chitra Narayanan talks to Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer of ONDC, and Shiv Shivakumar, operating partner of Advent International, to understand how the network can be a game-changer in both B2C and B2B e-commerce. Listen in.

(Host: Chitra Narayanan, Producers: Anjana PV, Jayapriyanka J)

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.

