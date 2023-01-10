From a household brand of dairy products to a multi-product food brand, in the past decade, Amul catapulted itself into the league of top 10 global dairy processors. The man at the helm of affairs during that period, Rupinder Singh Sodhi has much to claim credit for the transformation of the dairy behemoth.

Under RS Sodhi, Amul forayed into newer areas in dairy, beverages, and non-dairy segments, the latest being the organic atta, thereby giving a marketing platform for not just dairy producers but also the newly emerging breed of organic farmers.

Sodhi resigned on Monday after GCMMF Board of Directors resolved to terminate his services asking him to hand over the charge to Jayen Mehta, Chief Operating Officer.

What surprised the dairy sector and other stakeholders were there was mention by the Board of the reason for his ouster nor a word of acknowledgment of his contribution to building the brand Amul.

Rutam Vora takes a look at the brand Amul, its growth as a global milk cooperative, and RS Sodhi’s departure from the milk major.

Listen in!

