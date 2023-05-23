The Ukraine war has brought India and Russia closer in terms of increased bilateral trade, especially with India purchasing large amounts of discounted oil from the country from the last fiscal year on. However, India’s exports to Russia are not rising. Neither has the rupee trade mechanism picked up.

In this State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Amiti Sen speaks to Dr Biswajit Dhar, an economist and former professor at JNU, about the historic bond between the two countries and the Soviet Union’s role in developing India’s economy. While discussing the dynamics of India-Russia relations, they also delve into the vital aspect of their sustainability amidst the mounting pressure exerted by Western powers on New Delhi, urging a retraction from its current position. Tune in now!

(Host: Amiti Sen; Producer: Anjana PV)

______________________

About the State Of The Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.